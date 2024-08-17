Fire at former Waterford hotel sees smoke across the city

Smoke billowed across Waterford city last night, from a fire at the site of the former Ard Rí hotel.

Emergency services were at the scene late last night to douse the blaze, which most recently operated as a Jury's hotel, but closed almost a decade ago.

With the site - owned by Seamus Walsh, who also owns Waterford Castle hotel - overlooking the city of Waterford, smoke was seen right across the city.

Speaking to The Journal, local councillor Donal Barry commended the fire personnel for their response, but lamented the current site, which he says attracts anti-social behaviour.

This is what happens when buildings are left derelict for so long

"It has been constantly vandalised and damaged over the years. And now this fire.

“We will have to see the extent of the damage to the building and its structure and if it can be saved.

“Hopefully, we will see it back open, providing employment and a much-needed hotel venue in Waterford. But this is a lesson that leaving buildings derelict puts them at risk of destruction.”

In a statement to Beat News, Gardaí say that no injuries have been reported, but the scene is currently being held for technical examination and that enquiries are ongoing.