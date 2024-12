A fire has broken out at one of the best-known hotels in Waterford city.

Waterford Fire Service and Gardaí are currently at the scene of the blaze at the Tower Hotel.

It's understood to have broken out in the kitchen next to Hobson's Restaurant.

The hotel has been completely evacuated and the fire looks to be under control.

More on this as we have it.

