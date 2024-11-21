Play Button
Fontaines DC and CMAT to headline All Together Now 2025

All Together Now
Rachael Dunphy
Fontaines DC and CMAT are amongst the headliners for All Together Now 2025.

The festival has announced its first headliners for the festival which takes place at Curraghmore House in Waterford next summer.

Bicep and Wet Leg will also perform at the festival, with more of the lineup to be announced.

The announcement was made on a giant poster suspended between the Poolbeg Towers in Dublin.

All Together Now 2025 takes place from July 31st to August 3rd 2025.

General weekend and family weekend tickets are available from Thursday, November 28th.

