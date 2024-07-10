Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Waterford News

Funeral details announced for Waterford man who died on holiday

Funeral details announced for Waterford man who died on holiday
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The funeral details for a Waterford man who died on holiday in one of Spain’s Balearic Islands have been announced.

Michael Grant died earlier this month while staying with family and friends in Majorca.

The 46-year-old from Pinewood Avenue, Hillview, Waterford was a physiotherapist and founder of St Joseph’s Juvenile Academy.

Michael will be reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Friday (12th July) from 6 pm to 8:30 pm with vigil prayers and Rosary at 8 pm.

Advertisement

Mass will occur at the Holy Family Church, Luke Wadding Street, Waterford on Saturday at 11 am followed by burial in Kilbarry cemetery.

Mass will be live-streamed from 10:50 am on Saturday which can be watched by following the Service Link.

Michael is deeply mourned and forever loved by his heartbroken wife Leanne, his four children Kayley, Niamh, Shay, and Sofia, his devastated parents Michael (Sam) and Marie (Grant), sisters Jeannette, Deborah, and Deirdre, brothers and best friends Brian and Alan, his parents-in-law Luke and Tina (Nolan), brothers-in-law Les and Shane, Shane’s wife Trish, sisters-in-law Lilian, Sinead and Catherine, Catherine’s partner Gordon.

Always remembered and forever loved by his ten nieces and nephews, godchildren, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours, and his wide circle of wonderful friends.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Heimir Hallgrímsson unveiled as the Ireland football manager

 By Odhrán Johnson
News 2

Harris confirms travel ban on Irish woman detained in Dubai has been lifted

 By Beat News
News 3

Tori Towey's family hopeful diplomatic efforts will free Roscommon woman held in Dubai

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Waterford News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement