Funeral of Gilbert Collins takes place in Waterford

The funeral of one of the teenagers who died tragically in a collision involving an e-scooter and a bus in Waterford City last week will take place today.

15-year-old Gilbert Collins from Ardmore Park, Ballybeg will be laid to rest this afternoon.

His friend 17-year-old Avu Idris also died following the incident in the early hours of the morning last Thursday.

Prayers are being held today at 12.00 noon Gilbert, at Tom Hennessy's Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford,.

Advertisement

Followed by burial at Kilbarry Cemetery, Link Road, in Ballybeg.

The funeral for 17-year-old Avuzwah Idris will take place on Thursday.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.