Gardaí appeal for information on missing Waterford teenager

Gardaí are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a missing Waterford teenager.

14 year old Alicia Stokes is reported missing from her home in Cappoquin since Tuesday, November 26th.

When last seen, Alicia was wearing black shorts, white runners and a black hoodie.

She is described as being 5 foot 7 or 8 in height, with a medium build, blonde hair and brown eyes.

Advertisement

It's believed Alicia may have travelled to the Newcastle, Co. Tipperary area.

She's also known to frequent the Cashel and Clonmel areas.

Both Gardaí and Alicia's family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.