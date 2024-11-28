Play Button
Gardaí appeal for information on missing Waterford teenager

Gardaí appeal for information on missing Waterford teenager
Image: An Garda Siochana Facebook
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Gardaí are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a missing Waterford teenager.

14 year old Alicia Stokes is reported missing from her home in Cappoquin since Tuesday, November 26th.

When last seen, Alicia was wearing black shorts, white runners and a black hoodie.

She is described as being 5 foot 7 or 8 in height, with a medium build, blonde hair and brown eyes.

It's believed Alicia may have travelled to the Newcastle, Co. Tipperary area.

She's also known to frequent the Cashel and Clonmel areas.

Both Gardaí and Alicia's family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.

