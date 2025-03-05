Gardaí appeal for information on missing Waterford teenager

Gardai in Waterford City are looking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.

17-year-old Thomas Dowd was last seen in the Dunmore Road area at approximately 6:30 pm on Monday.

He is described as being approximately 5 feet 8 inches in height, with a slim build, blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Thomas was wearing a grey tracksuit top & bottoms and a pair of On Cloud runners.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300, the Garda confidential line, or any Garda Station.

