Play Button
Play Button
Waterford News

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after woman attacked in Waterford

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after woman attacked in Waterford
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí in Waterford are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a woman was attacked last Friday night.

At around midnight, a woman was walking from Tesco Ardkeen through Ardkeen Village towards Grange Manor in Waterford City when she was attacked from behind by a man who demanded her bag and money.

He was wearing all-black clothing, with a black hoody and a scarf across his face.

He grabbed her bag and took her purse from her handbag and made his escape back towards Ardkeen Village.

Advertisement

Residents in the Ardkeen Village and Grange Manor area are being asked to review their CCTV and video doorbells and if they saw this man in the area to contact Waterford Crime Unit on 051 305300.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Boy (13) dies in tractor crash over the weekend

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

Next presenting line up for This Morning has been announced

 By Joleen Murphy
Waterford News 3

Street sealed off as body discovered in Waterford

 By Dayna Kearney
Advertisement

More in Waterford News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement