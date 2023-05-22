Gardaí appeal for witnesses after woman attacked in Waterford

Gardaí in Waterford are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a woman was attacked last Friday night.

At around midnight, a woman was walking from Tesco Ardkeen through Ardkeen Village towards Grange Manor in Waterford City when she was attacked from behind by a man who demanded her bag and money.

He was wearing all-black clothing, with a black hoody and a scarf across his face.

He grabbed her bag and took her purse from her handbag and made his escape back towards Ardkeen Village.

Advertisement

Residents in the Ardkeen Village and Grange Manor area are being asked to review their CCTV and video doorbells and if they saw this man in the area to contact Waterford Crime Unit on 051 305300.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.