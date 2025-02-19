Gardaí in Waterford appealing for witnesses to road traffic collision

Gardaí in Dungarvan are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision that happened almost three weeks ago.

It happened on Davis Street in Dungarvan on Saturday, February 1st at around 1.30pm.

A male driver in a black car exiting the Aldi car park knocked a female pedestrian to the ground.

The driver remained at the scene and gave some details to the injured party. However, Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident and for that driver to contact Gardaí in Dungarvan on 058 48600.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.