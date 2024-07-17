Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Waterford News

Gardaí in Waterford investigate brawl at u15 hurling match

Gardaí in Waterford investigate brawl at u15 hurling match
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Investigations are underway into a brawl at an underage hurling match in Waterford city on Monday.

The U15 Championship game between Ballygunner and Na Risigh which took place at Mount Sion GAA Club was abandoned following the incident.

One person was reportedly injured in the melee which Gardaí are investigating as 'an alleged assault'.

Video footage of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

Advertisement

According to the Irish Independent, an official report of the incident is now being carried out by the referee and will be presented to the Waterford County Board who will determine the next course of action.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Coolock violence just the latest attack on sites earmarked for asylum seekers

 By Beat News
News 2

Waterford and Tipperary gardaí involved in global multi-agency operation

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

Major heat weather warning for those travelling to Spain

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in Waterford News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement