Gardaí in Waterford investigate brawl at u15 hurling match

Investigations are underway into a brawl at an underage hurling match in Waterford city on Monday.

The U15 Championship game between Ballygunner and Na Risigh which took place at Mount Sion GAA Club was abandoned following the incident.

One person was reportedly injured in the melee which Gardaí are investigating as 'an alleged assault'.

Video footage of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

According to the Irish Independent, an official report of the incident is now being carried out by the referee and will be presented to the Waterford County Board who will determine the next course of action.

