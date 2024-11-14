Gardaí investigate burglary at Waterford car dealership

Gardaí in Waterford are investigating a burglary at a Car Dealership in the city.

Sheridan's Garage on the Cork Road was targeted late last Wednesday night, November 6th.

Gardaí are appealing for people who may have been in the area from 11.30 pm to 12.30 am to come forward.

Ian O Byrne from Waterford Garda Station says they are interested in tracking down two men possibly involved.

Advertisement

"One was wearing a grey hoodie and dark tracksuit bottoms, the second male was wearing a dark hoodie and light-coloured tracksuit bottoms.

"Maybe somebody noticed these two people, or noticed a suspicious person in and around the area at the time."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051-305300, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website Beat10213.com.