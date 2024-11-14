Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Waterford News

Gardaí investigate burglary at Waterford car dealership

Gardaí investigate burglary at Waterford car dealership
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí in Waterford are investigating a burglary at a Car Dealership in the city.

Sheridan's Garage on the Cork Road was targeted late last Wednesday night, November 6th.

Gardaí are appealing for people who may have been in the area from 11.30 pm to 12.30 am to come forward.

Ian O Byrne from Waterford Garda Station says they are interested in tracking down two men possibly involved.

Advertisement

"One was wearing a grey hoodie and dark tracksuit bottoms, the second male was wearing a dark hoodie and light-coloured tracksuit bottoms.

"Maybe somebody noticed these two people, or noticed a suspicious person in and around the area at the time."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051-305300, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website Beat10213.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Gardaí appeal for help in tracing missing 18-year-old from Wicklow

 By Aoife Kearns
Entertainment 2

Paul Mescal's secondary school posts old photos ahead of Gladiator II release

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

34-year-old Wexford man dies while holidaying in Lanzarote

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Waterford News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement