Gardaí in Waterford are investigating an assault in the city in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident at around 2:30 am in the John Street area of the city.

A man in his 20s was brought to University Hospital Waterford for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí say investigations remain ongoing at this time.

