Gardaí seek public's help in finding missing Waterford man

Aoife Kearns
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 38-year-old Mark Myler from Waterford.

He was reported missing from his home in Waterford city on Saturday morning, 7th December 2024.

Mark was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday, 4th December 2024 in the John’s Street area of Waterford city.

He's described as being approximately 6 foot 2 inches in height, of slim build, with blonde hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a blue padded jacket with blue jeans.

Gardaí and Mark’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with any information on Mark’s whereabouts is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

