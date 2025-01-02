Gardaí seeking information following alleged dangerous driving incident in Waterford

Gardaí attended the scene of an alleged incident of dangerous driving which occurred yesterday, Wednesday 1st January 2025 in Ferrybank, Waterford City.

Specifically, Gardaí are asking anyone who was in the area of the railway crossing at Red Bridge in Ferrybank at around 1.05pm yesterday to contact them on (051) 305300.

A man (30s) has since been charged in relation to this incident and has been remanded to Waterford District Court on 4th March 2025.

More to follow...

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.