Play Button
Waterford News

Gillian Curran funeral arrangements announced

Gillian Curran funeral arrangements announced
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The funeral arrangements for Gillian Curran have been announced.

The 47-year-old was found unresponsive at a house on O'Brien Street in Waterford City on Saturday morning - and pronounced dead at the scene.

Marcus O'Neill of O'Brien Street, Waterford - was charged with her murder and remanded to Cloverhill Prison.

The 34-year-old is being remanded in custody for a further 4 weeks as an application for bail through the High Court is being prepared.

Advertisement

He will appear before the courts again on February 25th via video link.

Following the wishes of Gillian's family, a private funeral service will be held, and donations can be made to Women's Aid or The BRILL Family Resource Centre, Waterford.

The funeral notice reads, "Deeply mourned by her loving and much-loved mother Mary, Gillian will be sadly missed by her sisters Clodagh, Jenny, Tara, Erika and brother Michael and their families. She will be fondly remembered by her godfather Fr. Roddy Curran, her uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, and friends.

Some condolences have described Gillian who is originally from Tramore as a beautiful, talented, young girl who was intelligent, funny, and always had time for people.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Revenue seize contraband worth almost €95,000 in Rosslare, the Midlands and Dublin

 By Dayna Kearney
Sport 2

Three South East players named in Ireland squad for FIBA Women's EuroBasket qualifiers

 By Odhrán Johnson
Kilkenny News 3

Gardaí appeal for information on missing Kilkenny woman

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in Waterford News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement