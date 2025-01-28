Gillian Curran funeral arrangements announced

The funeral arrangements for Gillian Curran have been announced.

The 47-year-old was found unresponsive at a house on O'Brien Street in Waterford City on Saturday morning - and pronounced dead at the scene.

Marcus O'Neill of O'Brien Street, Waterford - was charged with her murder and remanded to Cloverhill Prison.

The 34-year-old is being remanded in custody for a further 4 weeks as an application for bail through the High Court is being prepared.

He will appear before the courts again on February 25th via video link.

Following the wishes of Gillian's family, a private funeral service will be held, and donations can be made to Women's Aid or The BRILL Family Resource Centre, Waterford.

The funeral notice reads, "Deeply mourned by her loving and much-loved mother Mary, Gillian will be sadly missed by her sisters Clodagh, Jenny, Tara, Erika and brother Michael and their families. She will be fondly remembered by her godfather Fr. Roddy Curran, her uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, and friends.

Some condolences have described Gillian who is originally from Tramore as a beautiful, talented, young girl who was intelligent, funny, and always had time for people.

