GoFundMe set up for well known Waterford man

A GoFundMe page has been created to support Sean McCarthy, a well-known figure in Waterford.

In the summer of 2023, just two days before his 49th birthday, Sean experienced a severe medical emergency that resulted in a traumatic brain injury. This injury has significantly impacted all areas of his life.

The goal of the GoFundMe campaign is to raise the funds needed to assist Sean in his recovery.

The money will be used to provide essential equipment, therapies, services, and transportation, allowing his family to bring him home after being in a hospital setting since that life changing day in the summer of 2023.

Sean, originally from Larchville, has many cherished memories of growing up there. He has worked at Tesco Ballybeg since it first opened in 2010 and built great relationships with both staff and customers.

Described as a “proud Waterford man,” Sean’s community support is crucial and greatly appreciated, as it will help provide him with the necessary facilities for his recovery.

The GoFundMe reads:

It would mean everything to his family to have him home again after not being home for over a year and a half and to give him the best quality of life they possibly can. The family hoped they wouldn’t need to have funds raised and that Sean would have made a full recovery but unfortunately that wasn’t the case, and they have huge costs facing them. We hope that after reading Sean’s story you can help by donating to this fundraiser and help them start to get Sean what he needs to be able to be reunited with his family and finally be able to come home.

So far just over €7,000 has been raised with a target of €80,000.

To help Sean return home and continue his recovery, click here to donate.

