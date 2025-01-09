Ireland's first ever clock auction to take place in the South East

Ireland's first-ever clock auction is set to take place in the South East next week.

More than 300 clocks will be auctioned in the Museum of Time in Waterford City on Monday.

The collection includes a mix of wall clocks, mantle clocks, grandfather clocks, barometers and clock parts.

RJ Keighery Antiques, which is running the sale, says it's one of the largest private collections here, put together over 60 years and travelled throughout Ireland and the UK.

The Irish Museum of Time is based in Waterford's Viking Triangle, and is home to Ireland's largest collection of clocks.

