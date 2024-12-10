Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Waterford News

Irish Coast Guard to assist Waterford Gardaí in search for Mark Myler

Irish Coast Guard to assist Waterford Gardaí in search for Mark Myler
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The Irish Coast Guard has been requested to assist Waterford Gardaí in the search for Mark Myler, who went missing almost a week ago.

The 38-year-old was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday, 4th December in the John’s Street area of Waterford city.

He's described as being around 6 foot 2 inches tall, slim, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue padded jacket with blue jeans.

The Coast Guard, which includes members from Dunmore East, Tramore, Bonmahon, and specialist drone teams from Ardmore and Kilmore Quay, will focus on the River Suir over the coming days.

Advertisement

They'll be assisted by Waterford City River Rescue, and the coastguard's Rescue 117 helicopter.

Landowners and walkers along the Suir both have been asked to be vigilant while in the area and report anything unusual to the Irish Coast Guard or An Garda Siochana on 112 or 999.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Arsenal and Manchester City join hunt for Waterford star

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Entertainment 2

Taylor Swift adds two new dates to leg of 2024 Eras tour

 By Beat News
Tipperary News 3

South East castle crowned Ireland's True Hidden Gem

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in Waterford News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement