Waterford News

Man (30s) charged with death of woman in Waterford

A Garda station. Image: Alamy
A man in his 30s arrested as part of the investigation into the death of a woman in Waterford city on Saturday has been charged.

The woman aged in her 40s was pronounced dead after Gardaí and emergency services responded to an incident at a house on O’Brien Street shortly after 10am yesterday.

A man in his 30s was detained shortly afterwards, on suspicion of assault.

He's since been charged and is set to appear before a special sitting of Gorey District Court tonight at 8pm.

An incident room has been set up at Waterford Garda Station, and a family liaison officer has been assigned to support the woman's family.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.
