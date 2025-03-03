Man hospitalised following Portlaw standoff

Gardaí have ended a standoff in County Waterford and a media blackout has been lifted.

A man has been taken to hospital following the incident in Portlaw yesterday.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of an incident at a home on Brown Street in Portlaw yesterday afternoon.

A media blackout was put in place, while officers negotiated with a man during the incident.

The negotiations led to it being resolved shortly after 7 o'clock last night and the media blackout was lifted.

A man has been transported to a hospital in the south east of the country for medical treatment.

No one else was injured, as Gardaí continue to investigate.

