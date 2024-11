A man has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Waterford.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident on the main Waterford to Tramore road at around 10:30 am.

The extent of the man's injuries is not currently known.

The road remains closed after the Ballindud roundabout, with local diversions in place.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.