Met Éireann issue status yellow rain warning for Waterford

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rain warning for Waterford, Cork, and Kerry.

The alert will come into effect at 9 pm on Thursday and last until 3 am on Friday.

The forecaster has warned of heavy rain leading to localised flooding.

It's in line with the red status red wind warning for four counties in the southwest, as Storm Éowyn tracks towards Ireland.

It'll come into effect in Clare, Cork, Limerick, and Kerry at 3 am on Friday while the rest of the country will be under an orange warning from 2 am on Friday until 5 pm.

The Status Red warning could be extended to other counties, as Met Eireann is warning of a danger to life and unsafe working conditions.

There are currently three warnings in place for Wind and Rain. Please, keep up to date with the most recent forecast at https://t.co/e0QpncNkig and with our warnings:https://t.co/LLEPQmhES6 Updates to warnings are expected ⚠️

#StormEowyn pic.twitter.com/7THKBy9lz8 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 22, 2025

