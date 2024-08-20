Met Éireann issues high tide advisory for all coasts

Met Éireann has issued a high tide advisory for all coasts from noon tomorrow (Wednesday) until noon Friday.

It is advised that during this period of supermoon spring tides, the Highest Astronomical Tide (HAT) is expected to be exceeded in areas around the coast.

Ireland will be affected by strong winds and increased storm surge from the remnants of Hurricane Ernesto.

A combination of strong onshore winds, high spring tides, and significant waves may result in localised coastal flooding and wave overtopping in the coming days.

Waterford City and County Council’s severe weather management team is monitoring the situation. Council ground crews will be on standby to put flood mitigation measures in place if needed.

Waterford City and County Council is advising the public to heed all public safety advice and stay away from exposed piers, harbours, and sea walls as there is a significant risk of wave overtopping.

Members of the public can contact Waterford City and County Council’s Customer Services Desks on 0818 10 20 20 during normal office hours after which calls will be transferred to the Council’s emergency services number.

Please note the following emergency contact numbers below:

Emergency 999/112

Uisce Éireann 1800 278 278

ESB Networks 1800 372 999

Gas Networks Ireland 1800 205 050

