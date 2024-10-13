Met Éireann stand down weather warning for Waterford

A status yellow weather warning issued for Waterford and Cork has been stood down.

Met Éireann had forecast heavy and persistent flooding for the South East and South West.

However, it is not expected to be as severe as initially thought.

The outlook for the rest of the week shows milder weather on the way.

But Ireland's Weather Channel's Cathal Nolan says while it will be mild, it'll be wet too.

"Into next week we retain the unsettled conditions - that is after a dry day on Monday.

"For the majority of next week, we will see our winds switching around to a southerly direction - feeding in quite warm and moist air.

"There will be quite a lot of heavy rain about especially during the midweek period," he said.

