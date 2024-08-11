Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Waterford News

Mural of Rhasidat Adeleke first of many at Waterford Walls Festival

Mural of Rhasidat Adeleke first of many at Waterford Walls Festival
Credit: waterfordwalls & jeks_nc
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A Mural of Rhasidat Adeleke has been painted on a wall in Waterford as part of the Waterford Walls Festival.

Celebrating its 10th year, Waterford Walls Festival showcases the best of national and international artists as they create large-scale mural artworks around Waterford City and the surrounding areas.

The festival is taking place from August 9th – 18th with 10 days of live art, music, workshops, guided tours and much more.

The first mural to be completed is that of Irish Olympian Rhasidat Adeleke on Jenkins Lane.

Advertisement

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Waterford Walls Official (@waterfordwalls)

Advertisement

The street art festival shared the mural with a post on its socials, captioning it "National Treasure".

It says "How lucky are we to have such amazing talent here in Ireland?

While Ireland isn’t perfect, the progress our country has made over the last 20 years is staggering.

Rhasidat Adeleke is a beautiful emblem of everything that’s great about modern Ireland. She symbolises talent, hard work, achievement at the highest possible level, and diversity.

Advertisement

She represents the Ireland that the vast majority of us want to live in.

We are super proud of Rhasidat and all our Olympians."

The mural was created by American artist JEKS. He is a graffiti artist and muralist based in North Carolina.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Yellow rain warning for the entire country comes into place from tonight

 By Dayna Kearney
Wexford News 2

Over €23 million worth of drugs seized at Rosslare Europort

 By Dayna Kearney
Tipperary News 3

Woman arrested in connection with death of woman (89) in Tipperary released without charge

 By Dayna Kearney
Advertisement

More in Waterford News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement