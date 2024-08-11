Mural of Rhasidat Adeleke first of many at Waterford Walls Festival

A Mural of Rhasidat Adeleke has been painted on a wall in Waterford as part of the Waterford Walls Festival.

Celebrating its 10th year, Waterford Walls Festival showcases the best of national and international artists as they create large-scale mural artworks around Waterford City and the surrounding areas.

The festival is taking place from August 9th – 18th with 10 days of live art, music, workshops, guided tours and much more.

The first mural to be completed is that of Irish Olympian Rhasidat Adeleke on Jenkins Lane.

The street art festival shared the mural with a post on its socials, captioning it "National Treasure".

It says "How lucky are we to have such amazing talent here in Ireland?

While Ireland isn’t perfect, the progress our country has made over the last 20 years is staggering.

Rhasidat Adeleke is a beautiful emblem of everything that’s great about modern Ireland. She symbolises talent, hard work, achievement at the highest possible level, and diversity.

She represents the Ireland that the vast majority of us want to live in.

We are super proud of Rhasidat and all our Olympians."

The mural was created by American artist JEKS. He is a graffiti artist and muralist based in North Carolina.

