Nelly Furtado among 50 new acts announced for All Together Now

Dayna Kearney
Nelly Furtado and London Grammar are among the new headliners announced for this year's All Together Now Festival.

Over 50 new acts have been announced for the three-day event at the Curraghmore Estate in Waterford.

Other acts already announced include Fontaines DC, BICEP, and C-MAT with ATN saying there'll be more headliners announced over the coming months.

The festival takes place on the August bank holiday weekend, 31st July - 3rd August for its sixth year.

The final lot of tickets are on sale this Friday 28th February at 9 am.

General and family weekend tickets start at €265 with an installment plan available over five payments of €53 a month.

A very limited number of campervan passes will go on sale on Friday but family campervan passes are sold out.

Check out more at  www.alltogethernow.ie or : www.ticketmaster.ie.

