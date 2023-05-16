A newly-opened Waterford restaurant took home a national gong at last night's Irish Restaurant Awards (May 15).
UNioN Wine Bar & Kitchen on The Mall, Waterford city took home the overall national award in the 'Best Wine Experience Category'.
Opened in June 2022, UNioN has quickly gone on to establish itself at the forefront of Waterford's burgeoning foodie scene.
Unsurprisingly, UNioN also picked up 'Best Wine Experience in Munster'.
Taking to Instagram last night to share the news, restaurant proprietors Stephen McArdle and Morgan VanderKamer said: "Best Wine Experience Ireland 2023! Couldn’t be achieved without the brilliant work of Irish Wine importers! Thrilled!"
Canadian Morgan VanderKamer is no stranger to success, having already been voted Ireland's Best Sommelier in 2021 by the Irish Times & Irish Food & Wine Magazine.
UNioN wasn't the only establishment in the South East to pick up a national award - The Bishop’s Buttery at Cashel Palace Hotel bagged 'Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant'.
Other selected South East success stories included:
Waterford:
- Avo Cafe Best Free From, Munster
- Momo: Best Casual Dining, Munster
Wexford:
- T Morris Bar, Pub of the Year, Leinster
Kilkenny:
- Cutting Vedge, Best Free From, Leinster
- Rinuccini, Best Wine Experience, Leinster
- Aroi, Best World Cuisine, Leinster
- Lady Anne, Best Chef, Leinster
- Café La Coco, Best Café, Leinster
- Leinster Aga Kubinska, Lady Helen Restaurant at Mount Juilet Estate , Best Restaurant Manager, Leinster
- Goatsbridge Trout Farm, Local Food Hero, Leinster
Carlow
- Clashganny House Restaurant, Best Customer Service, Leinster
Tipperary
- Con Traas, The Apple Farm, Local Food Hero, Munster