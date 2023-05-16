A newly-opened Waterford restaurant took home a national gong at last night's Irish Restaurant Awards (May 15).

UNioN Wine Bar & Kitchen on The Mall, Waterford city took home the overall national award in the 'Best Wine Experience Category'.

Opened in June 2022, UNioN has quickly gone on to establish itself at the forefront of Waterford's burgeoning foodie scene.

Unsurprisingly, UNioN also picked up 'Best Wine Experience in Munster'.

Taking to Instagram last night to share the news, restaurant proprietors Stephen McArdle and Morgan VanderKamer said: "Best Wine Experience Ireland 2023! Couldn’t be achieved without the brilliant work of Irish Wine importers! Thrilled!"

Canadian Morgan VanderKamer is no stranger to success, having already been voted Ireland's Best Sommelier in 2021 by the Irish Times & Irish Food & Wine Magazine.

UNioN wasn't the only establishment in the South East to pick up a national award - The Bishop’s Buttery at Cashel Palace Hotel bagged 'Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant'.

Other selected South East success stories included:

Waterford:

Avo Cafe Best Free From, Munster

Momo: Best Casual Dining, Munster

Wexford:

T Morris Bar, Pub of the Year, Leinster

Kilkenny:

Cutting Vedge, Best Free From, Leinster

Rinuccini, Best Wine Experience, Leinster

Aroi, Best World Cuisine, Leinster

Lady Anne, Best Chef, Leinster

Café La Coco, Best Café, Leinster

Leinster Aga Kubinska, Lady Helen Restaurant at Mount Juilet Estate , Best Restaurant Manager, Leinster

Goatsbridge Trout Farm, Local Food Hero, Leinster

Carlow

Clashganny House Restaurant, Best Customer Service, Leinster

Tipperary