Over 100 South East artists involved in 'undercover' art sale Incognito 2023

Over 100 artists from the South East will be taking part in an undercover art sale called Incognito 2023.

The mysterious online sale takes place on April 26th and the artist's identity won't be revealed until all the pieces have been sold.

The aim of the event is to promote the concept of art being more accessible and affordable to the public., with all funds raised going straight to the Jack and Jill Foundation.

14 artists from Carlow will be taking part along with 36 from Tipperary, 31 from Wexford, and 22 from both Waterford and Kilkenny.

They will be joining names such as Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones, Mark Freehily from Westlife, and fashion designers Don O'Neill and Paul & William Costello.

How to buy

In order to purchase any of the artwork, you first must register for the sale with an online account.

You can scour the 2,871 original pieces of art and add your favourites to your wishlist in order of preference.

From 9:45 am on the 26th of April, all pieces in your wishlist will be added to a draw where one lucky shopper will be chosen at random to buy the artwork.

Because of this, it's important to note that only items you wish to buy should be on your wishlist.

Email notifications will be sent to everyone participating in the draw and purchasers will be told which artworks they successfully bought.

Once the collection has sold out, the names of all artists will be revealed.

Incognito in previous years

This is the seventh annual Incognito art sale.

The concept has raised over €860,000 for the Jack and Jill Foundation since it first started.

It's helped to provide a total of 46,380 hours of in-home nursing care and respite support to a huge number of families, including six in Waterford, according to The Munster Express.

The Jack and Jill Foundation is hoping that this year's funds will bring the total amount raised over the years to €1 million.