Planning permission granted for new McDonald's in Waterford

Rachael Dunphy
Planning permission has been granted for a new McDonalds on the outskirts of Waterford City.

The drive-thru restaurant will be located at the Waterford Retail Park in Butlerstown.

Planning permission was lodged to Waterford City and County Council by McDonald's Restaurants of Ireland limited in late December 2024.

The permission includes a single-storey restaurant, drive-thru lanes, electric charging spaces, and outdoor seating.

It also includes changes to the existing retail park, including new pedestrian crossings.

The development was granted conditional planning permission by the council, subject to twelve conditions.

This will be McDonald's' third location in the city, alongside their restaurants on the Cork Road and the city centre, as well as an outlet in Dungarvan.

