Popular Waterford café named Best Food Producer in Ireland

A popular Waterford café has been named as the Best Food Producer in Ireland.

GIY on the Dunmore Road was granted the title at last night's Guaranteed Irish Awards Ceremony.

The food producer took to Twitter to announce the good news.

GIY was not the only Waterford winner last night.

McCauley took home the Brand Activation Award.

The pharmacy group have a range of stores across Waterford as well as one in New Ross.

It shared the news via an Instagram post and story.

Waterford businesses were the only ones from the South East to receive awards last night.

New Ross sustainable and slow-fashion brand, Cobbler's Lane, had been nominated for the Irish Fashion Designer Award.

Carlow's Barrow Training & Consultancy had also been nomiated under the Professional Services category.