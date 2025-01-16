Retail worker robbed at knifepoint in Waterford

A retail worker was robbed at knifepoint in Waterford earlier this week, at a shop on the outskirts of the city.

Waterford Crime Unit are investigating the robbery which happened on Tuesday the 14th of January at around 21:06 hrs, at Daybreak Carrickpherish.

Two men entered the shop, one of whom was armed with a knife and threatened the staff member.

Thankfully the staff member was not injured.

Gardaí captured CCTV of the incident, and are asking for the public's help in identifying the two men involved.

One was wearing a grey hoody with black tracksuit ends and the second in a black hoody-style jacket with black tracksuit ends with white vertical stripes on the side.

If you were in the area and can assist with this investigation or have any dashcam or CCTV footage, please contact the Crime Unit at Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

