Noughty Beats
Waterford News

Search for missing kayaker off Waterford coast resumes

Search for missing kayaker off Waterford coast resumes
Photo: PA Images
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Searches are continuing off the Waterford coast, for a missing kayaker this morning.

Wind and low-lying mist have made for difficult search conditions off the West Waterford coast.

The Irish Coast Guard are continuing their search for a kayaker, who has been missing since yesterday.

They were last seen leaving Helvick Head, an Rinn, Dungarvan 11.40am.

The Irish Coast Guard was alerted to the incident at around 5.25pm yesterday and a search operation was initiated.

Coast Guard Units from Bunmahon and Admore resumed searching this morning 5.30am.

Surrounding units from Tramore, Youghal and Dunmore East have also been tasked to aid the search,

The units are also being supported by the Rescue helicopter R117, as wind conditions allow.

