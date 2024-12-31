Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Waterford News

Search for missing man in Waterford stood down after body found

Search for missing man in Waterford stood down after body found
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Following the discovery of the body of a male in Waterford this morning (31st December), a missing person appeal in respect of 38-year-old Mark Myler has been stood down.

Mr Myler was reported missing from his home in Waterford city over three weeks ago on 7th December and was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday, 4th December in the John’s Street area of Waterford city.

An extensive search for the man took place over the last number of weeks including specialist ground teams from the Irish Coast Guard with support from drone teams.

Members of the Waterford River Rescue, Waterford Marine Search and Rescue, and Waterford Sub Aqua Club also assisted with the search operation.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Wexford News 1

Man (60s) dies after incident in New Ross

 By Dayna Kearney
Waterford News 2

Two arrested and four vehicles seized in Waterford this morning

 By Dayna Kearney
Carlow News 3

Gardaí seeking public's help to find teenager missing from Carlow

 By Dayna Kearney
Advertisement

More in Waterford News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement