Emergency Services are at the scene of an incident on the N25 main Waterford Cork road near Kilmeaden.

It's understood a two-vehicle collision happened at around 6.20am this morning.

A section of the N25 between Ballyduff Lower and Carroll's Cross is closed this morning, and drivers are being advised to take alternative routes.

Diversions are in place.

