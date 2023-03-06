SETU offers Ukrainian students a chance to learn with free information evening

South East Technological University (SETU) is hosting an information evening for Ukrainian students considering applying to college this September.

The information evening is very timely for anyone who has not already applied for a college place this September as it coincides with the CAO opening up for late applications.

The FREE information evening takes place on the University’s Cork Road Campus Waterford on Thursday, 9 March from 6pm to 7pm and prospective Ukrainian students will have the opportunity to ask those all-important questions about the application process and starting college.

Michael Mullan, Student Recruitment and Admissions Manager explains, “It can be difficult for Ukrainian students to get information about applying to the CAO and also what to expect when they start college this September. This event aims to help answer those questions and talk prospective applicants through the application and starting process.

“Whether you have already applied to SETU to study in September, are considering applying to the CAO and want to become familiar with the process, or want to find out more about your course options, this event will answer all your questions”.

Attendees will get the opportunity to complete their CAO application on the night with guidance from our team which includes our Ukrainian ambassadors.

Michael understands that this can be a challenging time for all students making a CAO application. “Deciding what you would like to study and understanding the application process can be a daunting task. Our team aim to bring you on a step-by-step process to apply for a third-level course and highlight the 142 CAO courses prospective students can study across our SETU campuses”.

People who wish to apply for a full-time course at SETU can still apply to the CAO up until 1 May 2023 at 5.00pm which is the closing date for late applications.