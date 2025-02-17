Status Yellow rain warning in place in Waterford

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rain warning for Waterford, Cork, and Kerry.
It went into effect at 9 a.m. this morning (Monday) and will remain in place until 6 a.m. tomorrow (Tuesday).
The forecaster is warning of spells of heavy rain with spot flooding, poor visibility, and difficult travelling conditions possible.
ℹ️https://t.co/t2JoveRUyC
ℹ️https://t.co/sFyGizB5AS#WeatherWarning #CorkWeather #WaterfordWeather #KerryWeather #MondayForecast #MetEireann pic.twitter.com/pEDxWYj8ZQ
— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 16, 2025
Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.