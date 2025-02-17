Status Yellow rain warning in place in Waterford

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rain warning for Waterford, Cork, and Kerry.

It went into effect at 9 a.m. this morning (Monday) and will remain in place until 6 a.m. tomorrow (Tuesday).

The forecaster is warning of spells of heavy rain with spot flooding, poor visibility, and difficult travelling conditions possible.

