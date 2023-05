Gardaí in Waterford are at the scene of an incident following the discovery of a body this morning (Saturday).

The body was discovered on Grattan Square in Dungarvan and an area of the square has been cordoned off as Gardaí conduct their investigations.

The body was discovered at 6 am this morning and senior Gardai remain at the scene.

Businesses in the area have now re-opened.

