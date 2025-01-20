Teenager taken to hospital following assault in Waterford

A teenager is being treated in hospital following an assault that happened in Waterford city yesterday evening.

Gardaí say they're investigating the report of an alleged assault that happened in Ballybeg, between 5.30pm and 6.30pm, yesterday evening. (Sunday, 19th January).

A young man aged in his late teens was taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment of injuries.

His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area between 5pm and 6.30pm are to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

