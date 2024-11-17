Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Waterford News

Third anniversary marked of missing Waterford man

Third anniversary marked of missing Waterford man
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A Waterford search and rescue group has re-appealed for information in connection with the disappearance of Brian Kinsella.

The 29-year-old was last seen in the Summerhill area of Waterford city on Wednesday, 17th November 2021, at around 9.40am.

Three years on from Brian’s disappearance, the annual ‘Swim for Kinto’ took place at Tramore Beach.

Waterford Marine Search and Rescue group has described the annual swim as ‘a testament to his friends’ enduring love for Brian’.

Advertisement

WMSAR was involved in the search for Brian Kinsella for 100 days.

In a post on social media, Waterford Marine Search and Rescue went on to say: “Our thoughts are with his family and friends, whose love and determination in seeking answers have never waned.”

Anyone with information on Brian’s disappearance, is urged to contact Waterford Garda Station at (051) 305 300.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Husband and wife charged in connection with multi-million euro money laundering investigation

 By Dayna Kearney
News 2

GoFundMe set up to help find missing Galway swimmer nears €200k

 By Dayna Kearney
Tipperary News 3

Tipperary's Cara Darmody wins Garda National Youth Award

 By Dayna Kearney
Advertisement

More in Waterford News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement