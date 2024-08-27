Play Button
Tramore Amusement Park announces 'Euro-Weekend'

Credit: Tramore Amusement and Leisure Park Facebook
Dayna Kearney
Tramore Amusement Park in Waterford announces 'Euro-Weekend' this Saturday and Sunday.

It announced the deal on its social media: "We are delighted to give everyone a last summer hurrah."

It's off the back of the park's annual 'Monster Fireworks Display' last weekend.

The top-rated seaside attraction revealed that all rides and attractions (excluding stalls) will be €1 each this weekend (August 31st and September 1st).

However, no vouchers, tokens, or offers will be valid during this promotion and the park is reminding people that dogs/pets and liquids/drinks are not allowed.

As the summer comes to a close, the amusements will close from tomorrow (Wednesday) and reopen on Saturday from noon for the 'Euro Weekend' before most of the park closes for the autumn and winter months.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

