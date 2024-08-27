Tramore Amusement Park announces 'Euro-Weekend'

Tramore Amusement Park in Waterford announces 'Euro-Weekend' this Saturday and Sunday.

It announced the deal on its social media: "We are delighted to give everyone a last summer hurrah."

It's off the back of the park's annual 'Monster Fireworks Display' last weekend.

The top-rated seaside attraction revealed that all rides and attractions (excluding stalls) will be €1 each this weekend (August 31st and September 1st).

However, no vouchers, tokens, or offers will be valid during this promotion and the park is reminding people that dogs/pets and liquids/drinks are not allowed.

As the summer comes to a close, the amusements will close from tomorrow (Wednesday) and reopen on Saturday from noon for the 'Euro Weekend' before most of the park closes for the autumn and winter months.

