Tributes paid to Waterford physiotherapist who died on holiday in Majorca

Tributes have been paid to a “popular” Waterford physiotherapist who died while on holiday on one of Spain’s Balearic Islands.

Michael Grant died suddenly on Monday while staying with family and friends in Majorca.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Grant, who founded St Joseph’s juvenile academy, and who as a teenager played for the Waterford football club Johnville FC.

The football club said its community was “absolutely devastated” at the news of his death.

“We would like to offer our condolences to all the members of the Grant family, his friends and everyone at St Joseph’s AFC where he put in unbelievable work with the young kids,” it said in a post on Facebook.

“Being such a popular figure in the county, his loss will be felt deeply in the local football and GAA scene but that loss will pale in significance to the loss his family and close friends will be feeling and all our thoughts are with them today.”

Mr Grant is survived by his wife Leanne, his four children Kayley, Niamh, Shay and Sofia, his parents, siblings, friends and wider family.

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said they were aware of the case and are providing consular assistance.

He added: “As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the details of any specific case.”

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

