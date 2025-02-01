Tributes pour in for Waterford man (29) following death on Bulgarian skiing trip

Tributes have been paid to a young man from West Waterford , who died in Bulgaria earlier this week.

29-year-old Aidan Bergin from Clonea, Dungarvan lost his life in an accident on Wednesday.

It happened near a ski resort in southwestern Bulgaria.

Aidan was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

His death notice reads that he is "deeply missed by Niall, his parents Joe and Máire, brothers Patrick and Eoghan, sister Niamh and her fiancé David, aunts, uncles, cousins and his many, many friends both at home and abroad. Aidan, taken so suddenly from us, will live in our hearts for ever."

Funeral arrangements will be published later, and Aidan's death notice stipulates that "house is strictly private at all times and family flowers only please".

The notice adds: "Aidan fortunately had travel insurance, many don’t. Donations in lieu to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust."

May He Rest in Peace

