Noughty Beats
Waterford News

Two arrested and four vehicles seized in Waterford this morning

Dayna Kearney
Two people have been arrested and four vehicles were seized in Waterford this morning.

It was after Gardaí conducted a number of high visibility checkpoints aimed at intoxicated driving around Tramore Town.

During the inspection, two drivers were arrested on suspicion of intoxicated driving and four vehicles were seized for no documents.

The checkpoints were part of the Christmas Safer Roads Campaign which continues until January 6th.

Gardaí are urging people to be safe on the roads over the New Year as 179 people have died on the country's roads this year.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.

 

