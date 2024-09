Two children have been taken to hospital after they were hit by a car in Waterford city this morning.

The collision involving a car and two young boys happened at around 8:45am, in the St.John's Park area.

The boys - who were both pedestrians - were taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment of their injuries.

The R-708 near John's Park is closed, as Forensic Collision Investigators examine the scene.

