Two teenage girls attacked by group in Waterford city

Investigations are underway after two teenage girls were assaulted in Waterford city.

The girls in their mid-teens were attacked by a group of youths last Saturday, September 14th.

Gardaí received a report of an alleged assault in the Georges Street area of Waterford City.

It's understood to have happened at around 6 o'clock in the evening.

One of the teenagers is understood to have required hospital treatment.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault to contact them.

They're particularly appealing to anyone who may have mobile phone footage or any relevant information.

Anyone who knows anything about this attack is urged to contact Waterford Garda Station at 051-305300 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

