Unidentified whale washes up on Waterford beach

An unidentified species of whale has washed up on a Waterford beach.

It washed up on Dunmore east beach today, but it has been confirmed to Beat News that it has since been removed.

The type of whale cannot be determined because the mammal has got no head or tail.

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) said that Waterford City and County Council removed the whale.

It's also urging anyone who spots a whale, dead or alive, to get in touch with them.

There is a report a stranding and report a sighting section on its website which will allow people to do this.

While speaking to Beat News, the IWDG said a whale had recently washed up in a cove in Dunmore East and it could be the same one.

According to the website, a Sowerby's beaked whale washed up on May 25th.

It wasn't able to be removed because of the location, and therefore today's whale may be the same one.

Unfortunately, Beat News could not get permission to use the photo of the whale in circulation.

