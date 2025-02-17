Waterford 11 year old wins gold at MMA European Championships

An 11-year-old Waterford girl has won gold for Ireland at the MMA European Championships.

Freya Marsh made her debut at the International Mixed Martial Arts European Championships in Serbia this past weekend, taking home the top prize.

Marsh is the youngest Irish female to be awarded this gold medal.

Last weekend's European Championships was Freya's first venture into the world of competitive MMA. Before this, she competed in Jiu-Jitsu.

Freya became a two-time Gold European champion last year at 10 years old, where she spent the year on the world stage competing in Sao Paolo, Lisbon and Abu Dhabi.

Freya says she's delighted with her win;

This is my first Gold MMA medal, as all of my big competitions to date have been in Jiujitsu, so it’s fantastic to broaden my options for future competitions. I’ll celebrate with my family this week and head back into training for my next competition.

At just 11 years old, Freya is ranked the number 1 yellow belt female in her weight division, as well as number 3 of all female yellow belts in the world by the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

A documentary crew are now following Freya's progress, and a documentary all about Freya is due to be released this April.

