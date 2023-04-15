Waterford City and County Council open online book of condolence for the late Craig Breen

Following the tragic passing of rally driver Craig Breen, Waterford City and County Council has confirmed the opening of a book of condolence.

The popular Waterford driver died following an accident during a pre-test event in Croatia on Thursday, devastating his fans at home and abroad.

🔔 Waterford Rally Driver Craig Breen has passed away aged 33. More below 👇 pic.twitter.com/Cfi7Z1GLQu — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) April 13, 2023

Mayor of Waterford City and County Cllr. John O’Leary has since extended his condolences to the Waterford man's family.

"Craig was a young man with a passion for motorsport and he achieved so much in his all-too-short career," he said.

"From a young age, his talent and passion for motorsport were apparent and that was reflected in the numerous rallies he won, from the Irish National Junior Rally Championship to the Super 2000 World Rally Championship.

"Craig achieved so much in his career and it was with pride that the people of Waterford, Kilkenny and Ireland followed his trajectory around the world. He was generous and giving of his time and advice to the next generation, inspiring them with his love of motorsport.

"I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to Craig’s family, his parents Jackie and Ray, his sister Kellie, his extended family, wide circle of friends and the motorsport community at this difficult time."

There is a book of condolence at City Hall, Waterford and another at Civic Offices, Dungarvan, with both open for members of the public to sign from 9.30 am to 4.00 pm.

For those unable to visit either location, an online book of condolence is also available here.

Statement from Hyundai Motorsport President Sean Kim pic.twitter.com/fpnmmI709R — hmsgofficial (@HMSGOfficial) April 14, 2023

The shocking incident has reverberated across the sporting world, with a sense of disbelief shared amongst the community.

In a statement released yesterday evening by Hyundai Motorsport President Sean Kim, he echoed the sentiment of shock: "The reality of yesterday has still not sunk in, and it is unlikely to for a very long time.

"Everyone here in Alzenau is feeling the loss of our team-mate and friend Craig deeply, and we are supporting our colleagues through this incredibly difficult time."

He continued: "It is clear the whole rallying community and beyond is feeling this profound loss. The outpouring of grief and sadness in the past day is testament to the man that Craig was.

"He leaves behind a legacy with Hyundai Motorsport and the wider motorsport community that is difficult to put into words. Rest in peace, dear friend."