Waterford drink driver found tucking into kebab by Gardaí

One hungry Waterford driver has had to swallow the consequences after being stopped by An Garda Síochána, more than four times over the legal limit.

Gardaí in the city were on overnight patrol when they noticed a car stopped at a green light. They then saw the driver chowing down into a fresh kebab, before taking off after the lights had turned red.

After pulling over the motorist, who was driving a white Peugeot 206 with an 'L' plate displayed, they led them back to the station for a further test.

A further breath test showed that their alcohol concentration was 99 microgrammes per 100 ml of breath, which was over four times the legal limit.

