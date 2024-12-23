Waterford has 'best-behaved' passengers, according to taxi drivers

Uber drivers have revealed 2024’s “Naughty and Nice” list, with Waterford city named the area with the best-behaved passengers who 'spread joy'.

The ‘Naughty List’ is determined by various factors, such as being rude or aggressive, eating in cars, slamming doors, not wearing seatbelts and even asking to smoke or vape in the car.

The ‘Nice List’ meanwhile features general good behaviour, being ready on driver arrival and cheerfulness.

New entrant Waterford City has parachuted its way to the top of the rankings with good cheer spread throughout the year.

Castletroy in Limerick remains consistent at second place for two years running while Blanchardstown jumps seven places to third. Sligo Town joins last year's number one Balbriggan along with Douglas in Cork; Oranmore; Dooradoyle; Dalkey; and Castleknock to round off this year's top ten nicest areas.

"Our 'Naughty and Nice' list is more than just fun—it’s an opportunity for communities to reflect on how small acts can make big differences," said Kieran Harte, General Manager of Uber Ireland.

"Following another record-breaking year, with the launch of over ten new towns, we’re proud to continue to serve such diverse areas all across Ireland."

Mohammed Mrabat, a taxi driver said: “While most passengers are a joy to drive, it’s worth noting that small gestures—like being ready for pick-up or treating drivers with respect—go a long way.

"What surprises many is how well-organized Uber is in Ireland, but on a more serious note, it’s disheartening to occasionally witness bias or assumptions based on a driver’s name. Let’s use the festive season to spread kindness and make everyone feel welcome, regardless of background.”

On a less cheerful note—Stoneybatter in Dublin tops the Naughty List where some extra festive spirit could help improve their ratings. Salthill follows closely behind Maynooth and Rathmines who may need a Scrooge miracle come next Christmas!

To help promote the festive cheer, Uber is offering 20% off all taxi trips for the remainder of 2024. Passengers will need to enter promo code SCROOGE20 into their Uber app to avail.

